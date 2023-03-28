Once again, the highly anticipated film of Super Mario keep giving something to talk about. Nintendo presented a first Nintendo Direct of the film with a first preview, available in Spanish and Latin Spanish. Subsequently, a second was released Nintendo Direct with another trailer, also available in both languages. Finally, a third Nintendo Direct with the final trailer in Spanish and Latin Spanish.

However, despite the fact that Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination have indicated that this film is suitable for all audiences, some countries have begun to establish age restrictions. This is the case of Brazil.

He Ministry of Justice of Brazil has rated the film for ages 10+. It is still unknown if other countries will follow suit or if it is an isolated case.

Below, you can see the age classification in Brazil:

The movie of Super Mario has new confirmed dates after being pushed back (with an original Christmas 2022 release date). The film is a collaboration between Universal Pictures and Nintendo and features a striking voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is being produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendoand directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who previously collaborated on the animated series and feature film Teen Titans Go! The script is by Matthew Fogel, who worked on The LEGO Movie 2 and in Minions: The Origin of Gru from Illumination.

Via: Twitter