Drama in Cerveteri and Viterbo, two 13 and 16-year-old sisters who disappeared: the hypothesis and what emerged about the incident

The family members of the two are experiencing hours of great anxiety and concern 13 and 16 year old sisters, disappeared from Thursday 13 April. After school, the youngest of hers did not return to the family home, just as the eldest of hers did not return to her parents.

The hypothesis of the investigators is that they probably are flee together to get together and at the moment they are looking for in the municipalities close to Cerveteri and Viterboin the province of Rome.

According to information released by some local media, the drama began last year Wednesday 12 April. Precisely in the municipality of Cerveteri. Stefania Lastrico was went to school like every morning.

She had gone to the Giovanni Cena Institute in Cerveteri and up to that moment for those who saw her, it seemed to be a day like any other. But the unthinkable happened at the exit of school, when he never did come back in in the family home.

The educators are right away alarmed and they started all the investigations of the case. But it is precisely during those minutes, that they made an important and heartbreaking discovery. Even the 16-year-old sister he didn’t return in the parental home.

From that moment it began to circulate the hypothesis which have disappeared, in order to be able to reunite, in the municipalities near Cerveteri and Viterbo.

Mayor’s appeal for missing 13- and 16-year-old sisters

The story is obviously keeping everyone with the breathless, since no one has heard from them for several days now. The mayor herself Elena Gubetti on the Municipality’s social page, in a appeal he wrote:

Stefania, we are still looking for you. All of Cerveteri is waiting for you. Since we launched the appeal, the only news we have received is that she could be in Viterbo, to be reunited with her older sister, she too has not returned to her home.