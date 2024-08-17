The cast of the movie Sister Act

Lieutenant Eddie Souther convinces her to enter the witness protection program and testify against her ex as a key witness. Deloris ends up in the convent of St. Katherine in San Francisco, pretending to be Sister Mary Clare. The initial reluctance of the Mother Superior is undeniable, also because monastic life does not belong to her at all, but, despite the rules and the rigidity of convent life, Deloris becomes friends with three sisters: Sister Mary Patricia, the shy novice Mary Roberta and the gruff Sister Mary Lazzara.

The complete plot of the film Sister Act

Given her rebellious streak, the Mother Superior allows Maria Claretta (Deloris) to join the convent choir and that’s where the great revolution begins. Since she’s a professional, she can’t just stand by and watch and the change is so radical that the choir is even hired for a concert for the Pope. In the meantime, however, Vince’s henchmen are on Deloris’ trail until they find her.

Sister Act film | Cast and trailer

The film stars Whoopy Goldberg, who plays the bubbly nun. The actress is known for starring in several films such as Ghost and The Color Purple. Alongside her in the film we see other big names of the big and small screen such as Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena and Mary Wickes. Here is the complete list of actors and the characters they play:

Whoopi Goldberg: Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Claretta

Maggie Smith: Mother Superior

Kathy Najimy: Sister Maria Patrizia

Wendy Makkena: Sister Maria Roberta

Mary Wickes: Sister Mary Lazarus

Harvey Keitel: Vince LaRocca

Richard Portnow:Willy

Robert Miranda:Joey

Bill Nunn: Lieutenant Eddie Souther

Joseph Maher: Monsignor O’Hara

Rose Parenti: Sister Maria Alma

Ellen Albertini Dow: Sister Maria Felicita

Ruth Kobart: Sister Maria Ignazia

Charlotte Crossley:Tina

Jennifer Lewis:Michelle

Joseph G. Medalis: Henry Parker

Eugene Greytak: Pope John Paul II

Here is the official trailer for Sister Act, tonight on Rai 1.

Sister Act: where to watch on TV and streaming

Where to watch Sister Act? The film airs tonight – August 17, 2024 – in prime time on Rai 1 at 9:20 pm. The Viale Mazzini channel is available on button 1 on the digital terrestrial remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming – via smartphone, PC and tablet – can access RaiPlaythe Rai platform that allows you to follow in streaming all the programs broadcast on the TV channels. Those who want to catch up on the film at a later time can always do so on RaiPlay thanks to the on demand function. Enjoy the show!