The show of records 2024: the previews and the contestants of the ninth episode, August 17

Tonight, Saturday 17 August 2024, the ninth episode of Lo show dei record 2024 will be broadcast, which will be rerun for the summer. It is in fact the best of the program linked to the Guinness World Record broadcast this winter with the tenth edition and hosted by Gerry Scotti. Appointment on Canale 5 every Saturday evening. But who are the contestants, guests and judges? Here are all the previews.

Contestants, judges, previews

At the center of the stage are performances of different types capable of enthralling the whole family, in a mix of spectacular tests, irony and fun. The record holders will not only be described as unique talents, but in presenting them Gerry Scotti will also give space to their life stories. This year too, the outdoor tests will take place at the Autodromo di Monza. On the tracks of the temple of Formula 1, the public will be able to watch spectacular performances.

Reporting and assigning the records outside will be the correspondent Umberto Pelizzari – holder, in his long career, of world records in all disciplines related to freediving. Validating and certifying the actual achievement of the various records achieved in the studio will be the judges sent from the headquarters in London: Lorenzo Veltri and Sofia Greenacre with the Ambassador Marco Frigatti, a historic and much-loved figure of the program.

During the episodes, in addition to individual records, there will be real challenges: two or more performers will face each other to set a new impossible record. Among the challenges, the Strongmen and Strongwomen will be the main protagonists. Among the tests of the show, this year the Albero Della Cuccagna is introduced. It is a game of popular tradition, known throughout Italy, in which 20 teams, organized in a large tournament, will have to try to reach the top of a pole, in the shortest time possible.

Also back is the Palo Grasso, another test where physical effort, balance and speed are essential. In this case, it involves running, without falling and at great speed, along a 12-meter pole, placed horizontally and entirely covered in grease. Some fearless competitors will attempt the feat and the one who has achieved the best time will have to deal in the last episode with Antonino Papa, holder of the Guinness World Records since 2015.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Lo show dei record 2024 live on TV and streaming? The program with Gerry Scotti will be broadcast on Saturday evening at 9.20 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to watch and rewatch the various programs Mediaset from PC, tablet and smartphone via internet connection.