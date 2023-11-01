Sunak’s office said that the British Prime Minister welcomed during the call the opening of the Rafah crossing for the first batch of British citizens and other citizens and wounded Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip.

The two sides discussed urgent action to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and Sunak informed Sisi of the latest plans for the second British aid flight.

The call also touched on diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas, prevent escalation in the Middle East, and achieve long-term peace and prosperity for the Palestinian people.