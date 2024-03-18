The singer Elton John76 years old, has worn Gucci brand outfits for years, but he will not do so again, is revealed in several media outlets, and also the reason that led him to make such a decision.

Elton John and her husband David Furnish wore clothing from the Gucci fashion house on several occasions, in a recent one for the singer's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour, but following his departure in 2022 from creative director Alessandro Michele, They decide not to do it anymore.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “Elton and David were very close to Alessandro and were shocked when he left. It is no surprise that his relationship with gucci is no longer what it was.

And it seems, Elton John's decision to no longer wear Gucci clothing has been fulfilled, Well, at the recent Oscar awards ceremony he and David came wearing Versace brand clothing.

On the red carpet at the Oscars, David, her husband Elton John, said, “We're wearing Versace while Donatella makes beautiful clothes that make you feel good,” according to reports in various media outlets.

Elton Johnsinger of 'Rocket Man', promised his support to Alessandro after his departure from gucci and would have expressed: 'He is my dear friend and inspiration. Whatever he does next, I will be there for him because I love him and I adore him.'

Elton John has been deeply grateful to Gucci for the fabulous designs he has created for it on several occasions, for example on some world tours: “I started my career in an extravagant way and I'm going to end my career in an extravagant way”, express.

Join our News channel and receive more news from celebrities on your WhatsApp