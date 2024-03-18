Vladimir Putin was re-elected by a wide margin for a fifth presidential term in a vote without real opposition, proclaiming a Russia “consolidated” by his victory and warning that he will not allow himself to be “intimidated” by his adversaries.

The Kremlin leader obtained more than 87% of the votes after the official count in 80% of the polling stations, according to the head of the Electoral Commission, Ella Pamfilova.

Five consecutive terms for Putin

Pamfilova also highlighted that participation reached a record of 74.22%. In a speech addressed to the country at the end of the day, Putin thanked voters for their contribution to “internal political consolidation”, two years after the start of the offensive in Ukraine and the adoption of unprecedented sanctions by the West.

Putin, 71 years old and a former KGB agent, has been in power since late 1999 and, if he completes this new term, he would surpass any other Russian leader since the 18th century in longevity in office.

The elections were held without real opponents after excluding two candidates who opposed the military operation in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin speaks after his re-election Photo:AFP / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Share

“First of all I want to thank the citizens, we are all one and the same team, all the citizens of Russia who went to the polls and voted,” Putin told his campaign team in a televised appearance.

He stated that Russia will not allow itself to be “intimidated” or “crushed”, and that the results reflect the “confidence” of Russians in power. Furthermore, he stressed that Russian troops are ahead on the Ukrainian front and reiterated the promise that Russia's objectives will be achieved.

Putin on the death of Alexei Navalny

The Russian president assured during his speech that he approved the exchange of the opposition leader, Alexei Navalny, days before he died suddenly in an Arctic prison; death that he described as a “sad event.”

“I said: I agree. But unfortunately, what happened happened“said Putin, who spoke Navalny's name for the first time, in a press conference after achieving victory in the presidential elections.

These elections were held a month after Navalni's death in an Arctic prison. The opposition denounced that the result of the elections had “no link with reality.”

In fact, Navalni's supporters had urged voters to attend the polling stations in a coordinated manner at noon.

Some responded to the call in Moscow and told AFP that they came to honor Navalny's memory and show their opposition in the only legal way possible. His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, who voted at the Russian embassy in Berlin, claimed that she wrote her late husband's name on her ballot.

Navalny's widow supported the “Noon without Putin” protest. Photo:AFP Share

“Of course, I wrote 'Navalny' because it cannot be that a month before the elections, Putin's main opponent, who was already in prison, was murdered,” Navalnaya told reporters.

Regarding the actions of the Russian opposition, At least 77 arrests were reported for various forms of electoral protests. In addition, the election week was marked by deadly air attacks and attempted ground incursions from Ukraine into Russian territory. In Belgorod, a city near the border with Ukraine, several Ukrainian bombings caused the death of two people and left 12 injured, according to the region's governor.

The reactions after knowing the result of the electoral elections

In response to the results, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented that Putin is “drunk with power” and wants to “reign forever.”

However, the governments of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia, allies of Putin, sent congratulatory messages.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, expressed his “unwavering will to continue working closely” to “advance mutually beneficial cooperation.”

For his part, Nicaraguan president Daniel Ortega described Putin's victory “as a contribution to the indispensable stability of the human community.”

In turn, Bolivian President Luis Arce said on social network X that Putin's victory “reaffirms the unity of the brave Russian people around their sovereignty and constant development.”

Putin on NATO after his re-election

In the middle of the speech he commented that the world is not interested in entering into Russia's conflict with Ukraine: “Soldiers from NATO countries are operating there. It is a fact that we know.”

In fact, he noted that his troops have heard enemy combatants speaking in French and English, which, according to him, “is not good at all, especially for them, since they die. And they do so in large numbers,” he asserted.

Regarding a possible conflict between Russia and the Atlantic Alliance, Putin responded that “in today's world anything is possible (…) Everyone understands that this will put us one step away from a large-scale Third World War. I don't think anyone would be interested in this.“, he pointed.

More news