Who knows how Jannik Sinner took the slap of the French, who consecrated him tennis disappointment of 2022. This was supposed to be his year, and it wasn’t, between injuries, the farewell to Riccardo Piatti, the signing of the new coach Simone Vagnozzi, the staff changed, the physical preparation different, the collaboration with Darren Cahill, the change of play, the variations, some unlucky ball too many and some matches not like him.