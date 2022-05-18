Jannik Sinner is much more than the future of Italian tennis. Jannik Sinner is the future of tennis. Or at least this is the logic that inspired Nike who wanted the Italian player with them for the next 10 years at a staggering figure. There is talk of over 150 million euros, about 15 for each season, which place him among the very first players in the world in terms of earnings from sponsorships. The news came out in Rome, during the Internazionali, where Jannik was beaten in the quarter-finals, the best result at Foro Italico in his short but winning career.