Nick Kyrgios and Jannik Sinner, new episode. The Italian, world number 1 in tennis, qualifies for the US Open final. The Australian, who has been sidelined for some time due to physical problems, first comments on the semifinal against Jack Draper for the ESPN broadcaster and then, as usual, rushes to X to discuss with tennis fans. The topic, for a couple of weeks, has been one above all: the doping case involving Sinner and which ended with the acquittal of the Italian, who was not disqualified for testing positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Sinner, as is known, demonstrated that the positivity was caused by contamination.

Sinner’s version and the acquittal did not convince Kyrgios, who since day one has been calling for a 2-year ban for the world number 1 and contesting the proceedings, referring to the cases of other tennis players who were first suspended and then stopped with long breaks. In the conversation with a user, Kyrgios wrote: “I’m not bitter at all. It’s not about Sinner. By the way, I just commented on his match and I really liked it. It could have been anyone in his place, I just want fairness”.

Sinner has never directly responded to Kyrgios’ words or to his ‘colleague’s’ tweets. The Australian is part of the ESPN staff at Flushing Meadows and during the tournament he was also deployed as an interviewer on the court, immediately after the end of the matches. The broadcaster, however, has never used it to interview Sinner after the 6 matches that the Italian has played so far at the US Open.