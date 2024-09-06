US Open, Sinner: “I’m happy, my wrist is fine. A privilege to feel the pressure”

“The wrist is fine, when you fall on concrete it’s not the best, but we treated it right away. “It’s nothing serious,” said Jannk Sinner at the end of the match won against Jack Draper in the semifinals of the 2024 US Open. The Italian tennis player fell during the match and hurt his left wrist and then asked for a medical time out. But luckily it doesn’t seem to be anything serious.

Sinner knocks down Draper: US Open 2024 final, how he changes his ranking and how much he earns

Jannik Sinner in the final at the US Open 2024. The Italian, with the victory in the semifinal in 3 sets against Jack Drapersecures a spot in the final on Sunday, September 8. How does Sinner’s ranking change? How much does the world number 1 earn?

The ranking

Sinner further consolidates his first position in the rankings ahead of the season finale with a lead of over 3000 points over German Alex Zverev, who climbs to second place ahead of Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic, off the podium. The South Tyrolean, with his ticket fully stamped for the ATP Finals, is hunting for his sixth title of the season, the 16th of a career that took off in the last year. Sinner, the first Italian tennis player to play the final of the United States Open, also secures a decidedly large check in the tournament’s record prize pool.

How much does Jannik earn?

Qualifying for the final is worth $1.8 million in recognition of the journey made in the 2-week tournament. The cherry on top is missing and Sinner, in the event of a triumph on Sunday, would pocket 3.6 million dollars. The best tennis player on the planet, since the beginning of his career, has already earned over 24 million dollars in prize money alone: ​​in the worst case scenario, on Sunday evening he will almost reach 26 million in total prize money. In the event of a victory, he will be significantly closer to the 30 million mark, which however represents only one item of the ‘Sinner company’: the best player in the world has long been a highly appreciated face of international brands ranging from watches to coffee, passing through clothing and pasta.

Jannik Sinner in US Open final, Draper defeated in semi-final

Jannik Sinner in the final of the US Open 2024. The Italian, number 1 in the world, beats Englishman Jack Draper, number 5 seed, in the semifinals today, September 7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in 3h02′. The 23-year-old from Alto Adige, in the final for the first time in New York and the first Italian to play for the title in the American Slam, is hunting for the sixth triumph of the year and the sixteenth of his career. Sinner, in the Flushing Meadows sauna, confirms himself to be very solid even on a day characterized by a few lapses. The best player in the world makes more mistakes than usual (34 unforced errors) but has the merit of conceding very little to his opponent-friend in key moments. Draper, who reached the semifinals without giving up a set, suffers from the heat and humidity: he vomits several times but manages to play on par for 2 sets, holding his ground even when the exchange gets longer. The Englishman, however, runs into a bad day on serve (10 double faults) and after almost 3 hours his tank is empty: white flag, Sinner plays for the title on Sunday.

What Sinner said

“Draper and I are very good friends, it was a very physical match, I tried to stay in the match mentally. It was a special occasion against a difficult opponent to beat and now I’m happy to play the final”Sinner said immediately after the match. “Sunday will be a difficult match for me, it’s the second final of the season in a Slam, we continue to try to improve: every time you play a final it means you’ve worked well”, he added.

The match

The balance reigns until the seventh game. Sinner picks up the pace, Draper goes off the rails: the Englishman makes a mistake and gives up his serve. The Italian’s breakaway, however, doesn’t materialize. The number 1 runs into an unpredictable lapse: he gives up his serve to love (4-4) and the score is back to parity after a couple of jolts. In the eleventh game, there’s the best and the worst of Draper. Two aces to stay afloat but above all 3 double faults that allow Sinner to take advantage of the third break point and put the arrow (6-5). This time the South Tyrolean seals the break and closes the first set: 7-5 in 57′.

The English player feels the blow and stumbles at the start of the second set: Sinner is immediately offered 2 break points but doesn’t find the winning solution, Draper gets out of the quicksand and avoids complicating his life right away. The Italian also stutters, giving away a chance for the break with a double fault and he also ends up getting away with it (1-1) at the end of two laborious games that last a total of 20 minutes. The left-handed Sutton flirts repeatedly with trouble: a break point conceded in the third game, another in the fifth. Luckily for him, Sinner doesn’t find the decisive shot and doesn’t split the set in two. Draper suffers from the heat, is upset, but doesn’t give up and the epilogue of the set is delegated to the tie-break, which is a no-contest. The Italian, who doesn’t seem to be affected by the wrist problem he suffered after a daring and spectacular point, in the ninth game, ends up breaking through against an opponent in reserve: he files the 7-3 and takes the lead 2 sets to love after 2h25′.

Draper tries to stay in the fight like a boxer who is reeling. Sinner goes straight, sees the right gap in the sixth game and exploits it: break, 4-2 and escape to 6-2 which is worth the victory and the qualification for the final.