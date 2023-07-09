Jannik will face Galan in the second match on Court 1, around 4 pm. Whoever wins will find Safiullin or Shapovalov in the quarterfinals. Nole will end the day in the central position against Hurkacz

Middle Sunday with Sinner. Like in 2022, when Jannik won against Central against Alcaraz giving himself the quarterfinals against Djokovic. This year – on the middle Sunday inaugurated in the last edition – the South Tyrolean will be the protagonist on Field 1, in a less attractive match than the one against Carlitos but one that should not be mistaken: the opponent will be Daniel Galan, Colombian, number 85 in world. It will be the second match of the day on Court 1, after Pegula-Tsurenko which will start at 2 pm Italian time: appointment with Sinner, roughly, around 4 pm.

THE POSSIBLE ADVERSARY — Whoever wins will find one between Safiullin and Shapovalov in the quarterfinals, in an uncovered part of the scoreboard after Ruud and Fritz have left the scene: the Russian and the Canadian will play in the second match on court 2 after Vondrousova-Bouzkova, a match that will start at 12 Italian. While at the end of Sinner-Galan, the program on Court 1 will be closed by the match between Vika Azarenka and Elina Svitolina: Belarus against the Ukrainian tennis player, who has never hidden her refusal to have relationships with players from Russia and Belarus.

ON THE CENTRAL — As usual, the day at the plant will begin at 2.30 pm Italian time. We will start with the intriguing challenge between Rublev and Bublik, a remake of the final in Halle a few days ago: Aleksander won, his first 500 title in his career. We can talk about a derby: a native of Moscow (Andrey) against a Russian naturalized Kazakh. Next it will be the turn of the number 1 in the world, Iga Swiatek, who will face Belinda Bencic. Finally, the main dish: Novak Djokovic against Hubi Hurkacz, a tennis player who won a title on grass in his career (in 2022 in Halle) and who played a semifinal at Wimbledon, in 2021, with a defeat against Matteo Berrettini. It could be a testing test for Nole, more than the three previous matches in this edition of Wimbledon.