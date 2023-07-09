The Canadian government said today, Saturday, that it opposes the use of cluster bombs that the United States promised to give to Ukraine for use in a counterattack, stressing its commitment to the Oslo Accords, which ban this type of weapon.

Yesterday, Friday, the United States confirmed that it would provide Kiev with cluster bombs as part of a new package of weapons worth $800 million, which raises the total US military aid to Ukraine to more than $40 billion since the start of the current crisis in February 2022.

Kiev welcomed the US decision, saying it would help liberate Ukrainian lands, but pledged not to use cluster bombs in Russia.

Cluster munitions usually release large numbers of smaller bomblets that can kill people over a large area indiscriminately. Unexploded bombs pose a danger that persists for years after conflicts end.

“We do not endorse the use of cluster bombs and are committed to ending the effects of cluster bombs on civilians, especially children,” the Canadian government said in a statement.

Germany and Spain, two US allies, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have also expressed their opposition to Washington sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.

This type of bomb is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which was opened for signature in Oslo in 2008.

“Canada is fully committed to the agreement and we take seriously our commitments arising from it to encourage its adoption on the global stage,” the federal government said in the statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government is one of the most pro-Ukraine, and has allocated billions of dollars in financial, military, humanitarian and other aid to Ukraine over the past year.