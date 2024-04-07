In this broadcast of Ellas Hoy we focus on how the war in Gaza has affected the lives of women in these six months of conflict. In the Palestinian enclave, Israeli attacks have killed more than 9,000 of them. Others suffer from the death of their children and loved ones. On the Israeli side, those kidnapped by Hamas have been victims of sexual violence, as reported by the UN in accordance with the complaints of former hostages released by the Islamist group. In this broadcast we also speak with Laura Lanuza, director of communications and projects at Open Arms, who shows the urgency of humanitarian aid, in a context in which four out of five women eat half or less of the food they had on 7 October.

Women in Gaza, between the loss of their loved ones and hopelessness

At least 9,000 women have been murdered and 37 mothers are killed every day in the Palestinian enclave, according to UN figures. This count began on October 7, when Hamas carried out a series of attacks in which some 1,200 people died in Israel, according to Israeli government figures, and whose response has been brutal, leaving more than 33,000 dead in Gaza, according to with the enclave's Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas.

Palestinian women cry as they watch from the window of a damaged apartment on April 2, 2024, as the bodies of murdered relatives are transferred to a vehicle following the overnight bombing that targeted a residential area in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. from Gaza. AFP – MOHAMMED ABED

In Gaza, women and girls have had to leave their homes, they face the hunger that plagues that territory. Besides, menstrual products are in short supply and there are no safe places for pregnant women to give birth: about 180 women give birth to their sons and daughters every day in the middle of the war.

Israeli hostages, victims of sexual violence

On October 7, the Islamist group Hamas kidnapped hundreds of people, some of them women. The UN has indicated that it has accessed “clear and convincing” information to affirm that multiple many hostages have suffered from multiple forms of sexual violence. Furthermore, he assures that these abuses continue for those still in captivity in Gaza.



Relatives of hostages and former hostages hold pictures at a podium at a protest near the International Criminal Court in The Hague during a protest by representatives of families of hostages from the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack on Israel, in The Hague, Netherlands , Wednesday, February 14, 2024. The Hostage Families Forum, together with the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights, is filing a comprehensive complaint with the International Criminal Court on behalf of the freed hostages and their families, including broadcast of arrest warrants against Hamas leaders for war crimes, such as hostage-taking, enforced disappearances, sexual violence and torture. AP – Martin Meissner

Our correspondent in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Janira Gómez Muñoz, tells us that the UN dismissed two complaints in Kibbutz Berri and that Hebrew media and Israeli politicians have invented and exaggerated the attacks on women, which has “affected the story and the trauma.” personal of each victim”.

Although the Israeli Government has not provided more information about this type of attacks, It is the stories of the women who have been released that have made known the violence they suffered at the hands of Hamas and many now engage in activism for the release of all the hostages.

“What we saw from the boat was complete devastation”: Laura Lanuza, director of communications and projects at Open Arms

In Gaza, four out of five women have half or less food than they had before October 7. A situation that once again puts on the table the urgent need for humanitarian aid. A milestone was the sending of a ship from Cyprus to Gaza by Open Arms and World Central Kitchen. We spoke about this operation with Laura Lanuza, director of projects and communications at Open Arms, who assures:

What we saw from the boat was complete devastationwe saw the bombs, the sound of the bombs falling echoed in our bodies, we saw tanks in the background when we were disembarking

Additionally, Lanuza talks about the situation experienced by women and girls in this territory. “It is these women who in the end take care of families, who maintain this livelihood and are being affected. How many images of women crying for their children are we seeing?” She points out.