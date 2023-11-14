Sinner and Djokovic, challenge at the ATP Finals

Sinner and Djokovic compete at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin: On the first day Jannik beat the Greek Tsitsipas in two sets, while Nole was the clear winner in the match against Rune. Now here is the long-awaited head-to-head of the “Green Group” between the Italian number one (and fourth in the ATP ranking) against the strongest tennis player in the world and holder of the record for Slams won (24 against Rafa Nadal’s 22 and 20 Federer).

Sinner and Djokovic the previous ones

The direct comparisons say 3-0 Djokovic over Sinner. That quarter-final at Wimbledon 2022 comes back to mind when Jannik went ahead 2-0 before suffering a vehement comeback from Djoker (57 26 63 62 62). Previously a first round in Monte Carlo in 2021 (64 62) and subsequently another clash on London grass this year in the semi-final with Sinner defeated 3/0 by his rival (63 64 76) but much more in the match than the score (and in the third he was one step away from the break that would have given him the set at 5-6 and 15-40).

Sinner and Djokovic, what the bookmakers say

Who will win this time? The bookmakers have no doubts: it will be 4-0 Djokovic over Sinner towards them directly. Low odds on the success of the Serbian number one in the world: we are between 1.5 and 1.6. Those who want to ‘risk’, however, find an interesting range in favor of Jannik: ranging from 2.3 and 2.5 for those who believe in the Italian tennis player’s chances.

(source oddschecker.com)



Subscribe to the newsletter

