Ministry of Finance: banks must share the losses of clients affected by fraudsters

Banks must share part of the losses of their customers affected by the actions of fraudsters. Director of the Department of Financial Policy of the Ministry of Finance Ivan Chebeskov made such an appeal to the participants of the conference “Territory of Financial Security”, he is quoted as saying TASS.

“We need to motivate our financial institutions to participate more actively in this. It is necessary for banks to share part of this money that is taken from citizens,” the expert explained.

According to Chebeskov, in most cases, a citizen is forced to independently deal with the consequences of deception by scammers. The statistics on judicial appeals are “deplorable” – only five percent of Russians manage to get their money back.

Chebeskov proposed obliging banks to reimburse half of the funds that the client will lose – this will not only be socially fair, but will also create motivation for credit institutions to fight fraud, since they will become financially interested.

See also Abu Dhabi Police enhances awareness of ICAD workers about heart health Related materials:

On October 1, the Bank of Russia began to declassify fraudsters in a new way. Now banks have begun to submit to the regulator data on transfers that seem dubious. Previously, the Central Bank received only information about the final recipient of the stolen funds, but now it evaluates transactions based on 50 criteria. Among other things, we are talking about more data about transfers made without the consent of the account owner.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed extending the period for banks to block funds in accounts to check suspicious transactions from two to five days. The period for checking payments for fraud should be increased so that people have more time to “understand the situation and not lose their money,” the authors of the bill explained. Also, Deputy Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Boris Chernyshov stated the need to increase the period when a client is obliged to inform the bank about the theft of funds from a card, from one to 60 days.