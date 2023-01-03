Jannik and Nole win 6-3 6-2 respectively against Edmund and Lestienne: for the South Tyrolean there is Kokkinakis in the second round. Lorenzo wastes nine set points in the first set, then leaves due to cramps

The last match won by Sinner was dated October 24, against Francisco Cerundolo in Vienna. Jannik’s 2023 starts well: a good first for the South Tyrolean, who returns to success after the injury to his right hand index finger that conditioned the final of 2022. Simone Vagnozzi’s pupil respects the forecast and wins 6- 3 6-2 against Kyle Edmund, formerly number 14 in the world and now slipped out of the top 500 of the ranking due to knee problems in recent years. For Sinner there will now be a challenge against Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the 250cc in Adelaide.

The match — Jannik will therefore find the reigning champion, who yesterday won 7-6 7-6 against Maxime Cressy. An already interesting test for the South Tyrolean, seeded number 6 in the draw. From the match against Edmund there are excellent signals from the service: only five points lost on their own serving rounds, 91% of points with the first and 81% with the second, zero break points allowed. “The first game of the season is always tricky, you have to get rid of the loads of preparation. Edmund had been out for a long time and was back from injury, but I still think I played a good game. Now I will face Kokkinakis, he is an idol here. I hope to further raise my tennis level”, Sinner’s words at the end of the match. See also Camila Osorio does not stop: new best position in the ranking of women's tennis

Sonego’s retreat — Say hello to the tournament instead Lorenzo Sonego. And he does it in the saddest way: with his retirement, at the beginning of the second set against Daniil Medvedev. A pity, also because the match was very tight: the Russian had won the first set 7-6, canceling even nine set points. Six at 4-5 and three at 5-6, both games on Medvedev’s serve. “Probably the first time I’ve saved nine set points in my life”, the words of the former number 1 in the world. The first set even lasted 81 minutes, with a very aggressive Lorenzo who often scored. At 2-1 in the second, Sonego waved the white flag due to cramps. In the next round, Medvedev will face Kecmanovic.

Victory for Nole — Novak Djokovic’s return to Australia is also a winner. The Serbian beats the French Constant Lestienne with the score of 6-3 6-2, even winning 44% of points on the opponent’s first: “I played very well. I’ve never played him before, the opening six games were very close. After the break at 3-2, I played excellent tennis”, the words at the end of the match by Nole, who returns to Adelaide after winning the tournament as a 19-year-old in 2007. Djokovic’s next opponent – ​​seeded number 1 – will be another Frenchman, Quentin Halys. See also Who is Michael Masi and what is the role of the F1 race director?

