Dazn decided to practice a price increase of subscriptions Standard and Plus for new users (old subscribers will keep the old prices), while adding a new package designed for those who don’t want to follow football, but only other sports.

The Standard plan, which includes all sports, six recordable devices and simultaneous viewing on two different devices, provided they are on the same internet network, increases by €10, going from €29.99 to €39.99 per month. To continue paying €29.99, you will need to take advantage of the new annual subscription option, which, net of a €120 savings, cannot be canceled until the deadline (payments will still be monthly).

The Plus plan, with seven recordable devices, and simultaneous viewing on two devices, even from different networks, also increases by €10, going from €44.99 to €54.99 per month. Also in this case, the annual subscription allows you to pay the old price, in the same way as the Standard subscription.

The new plan, called Dazn Start, instead it costs €12.99 a month and is, as mentioned, designed for those who love sports but not football. So it includes all Italian and European basketball, NFL and many other disciplines. There are a maximum of four devices that can be registered and simultaneous viewing is limited to two devices connected to the same internet network.