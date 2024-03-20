The technical staff of the Colombia selection added a new problem on this Fifa date, the injuries have disrupted the coach's plans Nestor Lorenzowho has already lost four of his players since announcing the official call.

The Colombia selection, who is concentrated in London, lost the striker in the last few hours Luis Sinisterra, who was dismissed from the squad after presenting a physical problem, revealed this Wednesday the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) through an official statement.

“The coaching staff of the Colombia Senior National Team it is allowed to communicate that the player Luis Sinisterra of AFC Bournemouth (ENG) not continue in the concentration ahead of the matches against Spain and Romania, due to physical discomfort that prevents him from being in full condition,” the FCF said.

And he added: “The coach, his coaching staff and the group of players wish Luis Sinisterra a speedy recovery, hoping that in the next opportunity he can be part of the team again. Colombia selection“.

Due to the last minute drop, the technician Nestor Lorenzo decided to call the ex Millionaires Carlos Andrés Gómez, a forward who already had minutes playing in the Colombian National Team.

“Consequently, the Sports Department of the Colombian Football Federation and the coaching staff have decided to call Carlos Gómez of Real Salt Lake (USA)”, noted the Federation.

The 21-year-old winger wore the team's shirt for the first time. Colombia selection in the two friendlies that the Argentine strategist played last December. Gómez started in the victory against Venezuela and scored a goal in the 2-3 victory against Mexicoa game in which he also started as a first baseman.

The losses in the Colombian National Team

There are already four players who left the Colombian National Team on this Fifa date, the first to do so was Yerry Minawho suffered a muscle injury and was replaced by Juan Cabal.

Then the departures from the call for applications were announced. Cristian Borja and Ian Poveda, who were injured before traveling to England. Gabriel Fuentes (Junior from Barranquilla) and Gustavo Puerta (Bayer Leverkusen) They arrived in London to take the places of the injured.

For now, the Colombia selection She remains focused in London preparing for the friendly this Friday, March 22, in which she will face her counterpart from Spain at the London Olympic Stadium (3:30 pm, Colombian time).

Four days later (Tuesday, March 26), the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will play against Romania at the Metropolitan stadium in Madrid (Spain).

