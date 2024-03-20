Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 8:52

Ten years after the start of the first phase of Operation Lava Jato, TV Brasil – a network linked to the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC) – broadcast a program aligned with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) speech about the investigation. In around 1h30, he minimized the admitted corruption installed at Petrobras and focused on the relationship between the former judge and current senator Sérgio Moro (União-PR) and the Federal Public Ministry task force.

Corruption at the state-owned company occupied 1 minute and 53 seconds of the program. Most of the time we talked about the messages exchanged between Moro and Dallagnol, in the case that became known as Vaza Jato. Topics such as the coverage of Lava Jato by the press, the preventive arrests made by the operation and the losses of the construction companies investigated were analyzed.

The Lava Jato “10 Year Special”, according to presenter Leandro Demori, intended to carry out an “autopsy” of the operation, based in the “Republic of Curitiba” – nickname given by Lula in 2016. The guests, for the most part, were critical of the operation .

The section that dealt with corruption at the state-owned company was restricted to comments from guests on a statement by the former general coordinator of the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and candidate for federal deputy for PT in Rio, in 2022, Zé Maria Rangel. He told TV Brasil that “if there is a deviation (in the state-owned company), it is punctual, it is not something systemic”.

The assessment that there was systemic corruption at Petrobras was shared by money changer and whistleblower Alberto Youssef, in testimony in 2015. Businessman Emilio Odebrecht also declared that corruption in Brazil was institutionalized. At the beginning of the month, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, on a social network stated that the operation “cost the country the destruction of the strategic export sector of services, oil and gas, the condemnation of 4 million people to unemployment”.

The program also dealt with leniency agreements signed by construction companies with Lava Jato. Last February, Minister Dias Toffoli suspended payment of the installments of the Odebrecht agreement, following a request from the company. The outbreak of the first phase of Lava Jato completed 10 years last Sunday.

The operation had 79 phases until January 2021, when the Attorney General's Office (PGR) extinguished the task force model that carried out the investigations.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.