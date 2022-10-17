This 2022 seems to be a good year for terror. We have had the long-awaited premiere of “Smile”, the end of the “Halloween” saga (with the release of “Halloween ends”) and, recently, “Terrifier 2″ has caused vomiting and fainting in theaters in the United States. However, the large doses of fear that these projects instil may not be equal to “Sinister”the acclaimed and chilling 2012 film that, if you dare to watch, you probably have to do it with the lights on.

In fact, the plot of this feature film was subjected to scientific monitoring. Yes, in case you don’t know, it was, until 2021, considered the scariest film in history by the study entitled The Science of Scareasta, until it was dethroned by another somewhat more modern horror bet. Still, this does not detract from the merits of “Sinister” (as it is called in English).

Sinister was chosen as the scariest horror movie by a scientific study. Photo: Composition/Summit Entertainment

What is “Sinister” about?

ellison oswald He is a crime novel writer who gained great fame with his previous work, but time has turned him into a one-hit artist. Therefore, he is focused on replicating the fame and money that he had with his previous work, although the circumstances are not on his side.

However, he thinks his luck is about to change when he finds out about the massacre that rocked a small town. In search of improving his streak, he moves with his family to the scene of the crime, which arouses the rejection of the local Police and causes mysterious events among his family.

When he finds a video of the victims’ deaths, he is convinced to solve the case on his own, so he gets to work; without imagining that his decision will only attract the presence of a supernatural and very dark force. Will Ellison be able to save himself and his family or will he meet a fatal fate?

Where to see “Sinister”?

Directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Ethan Hawke, “Sinister” is available in the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video catalog, but not in all countries, so you should check if it is suitable for your region. In the case of Peru, you can find it for purchase or rent through Apple TV.