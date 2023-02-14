If you are one of the people who reached February 14 single, it does not mean that you cannot go out to eat somewhere with yourself or in the company of some friends, because friendship is also celebrated.

Here we show you some of the restaurants to go to enjoy a good meal alone, or with your closest friends, in a plan for singles.

The Good Life Fonda

Under the concept of a traditional Mexican food inn, this place takes it to another level with its peculiar decoration and its creative menu, which is constantly updated and invites you to visit the place on a regular basis.

In addition, on February 14 they have a promotion called I Only Love Me, dedicated to those singles who go out to enjoy a good time, which includes a drink, starter, main course, and dessert for $325 pesos.

Where and when?

From Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and from Friday to Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. at Mérida #96, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc.

the 7 sins

For those who enjoy pampering themselves, they will be able to taste a series of gourmet dishes in a relaxed atmosphere with friends, ideal for singles looking to have a good time.

Its sea and land menu has all kinds of dishes and specialties, one of them the Pecao chicharrón, seasoned with the house’s secret recipe. The average cost per person is about $338 pesos.

Where and when?

From Monday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and from Friday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Angel Urraza #1201, Colonia del Valle, Benito Juárez.

masala and corn

Being single allows us to rediscover ourselves and this restaurant does so with a combination of cuisine from India, East Africa and Mexico, resulting in a diversity of flavors and colours.

It also has a style similar to traditional restaurants in some African countries with long shared tables, ideal for meeting new people. With an average cost per person of $375 pesos, it is perfect to go for your new date.

Where and when?

From Monday to Sunday from 12:00 to 18:00, at Marseille #72, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc.

safe house

A warm and welcoming atmosphere with a menu of tapas, wines, cocktails and a fabulous variety of jazz, blues and funk concerts, are ideal for those singles who enjoy music in the company of a drink.

With a vintage decoration, very consistent with the setting of the site, you can taste their dishes and drinks for an average cost per person of $350 pesos.

Where and when?

From Tuesday to Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at Mérida #109, Roma Norte, Cuauhtémoc.

Ladina Bar

This dive bar, considered one of the best among cocktail lovers, will celebrate singles this February 14 with 2 for 1 cocktails, although here there are drinks for all tastes. With an average cost of $320 per person.

Where and when?

From Monday and Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. or Wednesday to Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 02:00 a.m. at Colima #333, Roma Nte.