By Bernardo Caram and Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The National Treasury is not issuing the volume of public debt securities it could because it is not willing to accept the rates requested by the market, Treasury Secretary Rogério Ceron said on Tuesday, adding that the current curve interest rate does not reflect the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy.

“I think that the country has an economic structure, even fiscal, that is not structurally compatible with the pricing that we are observing today in our yield curve”, he said in an interview with Reuters.

“No one wants to keep forcing the market, but you don’t have to simply passively change it, even more so in times of stress”, he added.

Ceron pointed out that the Treasury’s liquidity cushion, which ended 2022 at 1.176 trillion reais, serves precisely to allow the government to refrain from acting when it identifies speculative movements or excessive volatility.

Recently, the futures interest curve gained a slope amid criticism from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva regarding the basic interest rate, maintained by the Central Bank at 13.75% per year, the maximum in six years. It also reflected the president’s complaints about the inflation targets, seen by him as too low, under the justification that the targets for the evolution of prices impose excessive sacrifice on the economy.

Ceron said that the cost of long-term debt is higher in relation to the average of previous periods, but he pointed out that this has been observed since the approval, last year, of measures to increase spending before the elections by the government of the former president. Jair Bolsonaro.

“Our long-term interest is 1.5 percentage points above what it usually was, our short-term interest is also under pressure, it is at a high level from the point of view of the cost of debt. So when that reduces, it will be important, it facilitates the debt management process, it reduces the cost, ”he said.

The Treasury has chosen to reduce bond issues in periods of greater volatility, especially impacted by the war in Ukraine, the upward trend in global interest rates and fiscal uncertainties.

In 2022, bond issues on the market were below debt maturities, ending the year with a net redemption of 218 billion reais. Even so, the Treasury’s liquidity cushion remained practically intact, helped by extraordinary gains, such as onlending of funds from public banks, dividend income and the untying of funds.

HIGH COST

In a scenario of harsh criticism by Lula of the Central Bank’s actions, Ceron stated that it is not for the Treasury to issue an opinion on the conduct of monetary policy, but said that it is undeniable that the cost of rolling over the Brazilian debt is high and is especially high now.

He added that he is rooting for Brazil to return as soon as possible “to the standard of normality”, arguing that the country has an abnormal interest rate scenario compared to other countries.

“I hope that the country has conditions, has an interest rate that generates the least impact on the cost of public debt,” he said.

Asked about the effect of Lula’s criticism of the Central Bank on interest rates and the cost of the public debt, the secretary stated that “any event that is not harmonic generates some noise, some volatility.” He pondered that it is difficult to measure this effect, but stated that the debate on monetary policy has evolved in recent weeks and is more serene.

Ceron pointed out that Brazil seeks to recover its investment grade by 2026 and believes that the approval of the tax reform this year will already make the country go up a step in the scale of risk rating agencies.