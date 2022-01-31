Singer and music producer Suylen Milanes He died on Sunday, January 30 at 5:20 am, according to the state record company EGREM (Company of Recordings and Musical Editions).

The 50-year-old artist, daughter of the renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, was hospitalized in the intensive care room of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Havana, after being admitted to the emergency room on Thursday the 27th due to a cerebrovascular accident, which later was diagnosed as irreversible.

YOU CAN SEE: Cheslie Kryst, Miss United States 2019, died at the age of 30 after falling from a skyscraper

Pablo Milanés will not be able to say goodbye to his daughter

Nancy Pérez Rey, current wife of Pablo Milanés, confirmed, through Facebook, that the interpreter of “The brief space in which you are not”, “You see” or “To live”, who is in Spain will not be able to travel to Cuba stops at the funeral of Suylén Milanés.

“Pablo is serene because since the diagnosis of brain death he knew the outcome and he has been suffering it heartbreakingly within the extraordinary strength he has. We are all sick, but together: the children, the aunt, Pablo and I and for his health, which is fragile, we will not go to Havana for now “ , he pointed.

“We know that everyone is with us accompanying us in the hardest moment of Pablo’s life. Thank you for so much love, “he concluded.

YOU CAN SEE: Deysi Araujo tested positive for the coronavirus: “I am stable with God’s blessing”

Who was Suylén Milanés?

Suylen Milanes She was one of the three daughters of Pablo Milanés and Yolanda Benett, the muse who inspired the song “Yolanda”. The artist was the leading voice of the group Yarini’s sessions, with Daima Falcón (choir), Hansel Arrocha (guitar), Yandiel Cruz (bass), Diana Ruz and Pedro Gutiérrez (drums).

In 2017, she founded the Eyeife Festival, in addition to holding the position of executive director of the PM Records Cultural Institution, Before her death, she was working on the singles for what would be her new album Sea dress.