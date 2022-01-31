Mexico. Netflix prepares the filming of the movie He-Man and the actor Kyle Allen will be the protagonist. In several news portals it is announced that the tape will be directed by the brothers Aaron and Adam Nee.

Filming will soon begin on He-Man, a Netflix production with Mattel, a toy company historically associated with He-Man products.

The film will be action and is based on the cartoon from the 70s. The Netflix platform shares that Kyle Allen will be the protagonist and such news surely makes his fans happy.

It had originally been announced that the actor Noah Centineo would be the protagonist of said production, but due to other work projects he could not specify dates and refused to play He-Man.

Kyle Allen. instagram photo

Kyle Allen was part of the recent remake of Love without barriers and at the moment no further details have been released about the start of filming for He-Man, whose plot revolves around an orphan named Adam.

Adam learns that he is a prince destined to become the savior of a distant land, and that he must understand his power and the importance of saving his native home from an evil force.

Kyle Allen is 27 years old., is an American actor who achieved worldwide fame and popularity when he was cast as Hawk Lane in the Hulu original series The Path.

Read more: Andrés García reveals that he lives sick, weak and afraid of dying

According to information in his biography, Kyle studied classical ballet for five years and acrobatics for six years and part of her artistic training was done at The Kirov Academy of Ballet boarding school in Washington DC