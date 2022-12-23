She shared her emotions from breaking up a 20-year relationship with businessman Anatoly Danilitsky on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) singer Slava (Anastasia Slanevskaya). She admitted that she felt depressed.

“The eyes are sad, but there’s nothing to be done. I can’t lie, I can’t hide my feelings either. It’s bad for me, ”the artist told subscribers.

Danilitsky and Slanevskaya spent 20 years together. The couple have a common daughter, Antonina. The singer announced the breakup in December 2022. “I don’t want to tell you the reasons, because there were a lot of good things, but in recent years there have been a lot of bad things. So I, beautiful and beautiful, am ready for a new relationship, ”said Slanevskaya.