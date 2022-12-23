Child benefits | Additional child benefits are paid today

The government decided on the double child allowance for December to be paid today in its budget rush in September. Additional child allowances do not affect income support.

December double child allowance is paid to beneficiaries today. The day is the normal payment day for December child benefits.

According to Kela, the double child allowance does not require measures from the recipients, but the extra child allowance is automatically paid to all recipients of the allowance. Additional child allowances do not affect the amount of possible income support.

The government decided on the double child allowance for December in its budget tussle in September, and the parliament approved the bill in November. The one-time doubling of the child allowance is intended to support the purchasing power of families with children when prices rise.

Coil according to, for example, in a family with two children, with two parents, child allowances will total around 400 euros in December with the increase. In a one-parent family, the allowances paid for two children total around 650 euros.

Child allowance is paid for every child under the age of 17 living permanently in Finland. The amount of child allowance increases according to the number of children.

Child benefit is tax-free income, and its amount is not affected by income or assets.

Normally, child benefit is income that is taken into account when granting subsistence allowance, but the extra child benefit that is being paid now is privileged income.