The reason for the temporary break with businessman Anatoly Danilitsky was revealed by the singer Slava (Anastasia Slanevskaya) in interview on “Show Will”. She said that her lover went to prostitutes while she was working.

“He had a bit of work, he decided to have fun with some prostitutes in a nightclub. I was offended, and then I think … Let’s go back home, ”said the artist.

Slava stressed that now she and Danilitsky have reconciled. According to her, 12 years ago they already diverged, and then came together again. “I found a young guy, and he also found himself some kind of young fool,” the singer said about the first breakup with her roommate.

Earlier, Slava reported that she broke off relations with a businessman through his fault. The singer did not disclose the details of the conflict. Beloved spent 20 years together, they have a common child.