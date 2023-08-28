Podcast Review | This is how Anssi Kela and Ruusut make their songs: Early autumn’s most interesting podcasts offer high-quality talk about culture

A joyful cultural discussion

Jazz musician Iiro Rantala is no slouch when it comes to media work either, because for decades he has been Yle’s go-to man when someone with improvisational skills was needed, who can also laugh at himself.

During the Corona period, Rantala was at the forefront of the performing artists demanding stricter restrictions on the cultural sector.

Pulled by Rantala Algorithm pod offers a joyful cultural discussion. The guests are experienced guards of the cultural industry, such as Neil Hardwick, Martti Suosalo, Minna Lindgren, Mato Valtonen and Raila Leppäkoski. Many of the guests have collaborated with Rantala at some point, which brings warmth and naturalness to the conversations.

Rantala’s trademark is incorrect humor, which he cultivates in both appropriate and inappropriate contexts.

Algorithm pod in parallel, Rantala also publishes primarily focused on jazz musicians Pod for joy series, where his journalist partner is Jukka Perko, one of our country’s foremost jazz musicians. Especially recently, we have heard Finnish jazz giants as guests, such as Heikki Sarmanto, Markku Johansson, Seppo Kanto and Antti Sarpilaa.

The wordplay is multi-generational and fun, but also informative. Sometimes, of course, the interviewers remember the course of old things better than their guests, but usually even the guests’ memories come back intermittently.

Rantala and Perko’s musician interviews remind me of a classic in the industry, the jazz drummer by Arthur Taylor book Notes and Tonesin which Taylor was interviewed Miles Davis, Ornette Coleman, Freddie Hubbard and numerous other black jazz musicians at the top of their careers.

In the interviews, you definitely get deeper, when the interviewee can for once trust the expertise of the journalists.

The stories of Finnish jazz musicians have not been documented too much, so Rantala and Perko’s podcast is therefore a significant cultural act.

Algorithm pod and Pod for Ilo. Listenable in various podcast services.

In the podcast, the former tango king Marko Maunuksela is interviewed, among other things. Photo from the 2011 Seinäjoki tango parade.

You can also have fun at dances

Ylen TV2 has renewed its old stage dance programs during the summer, which has aroused both admiration and consternation in the viewers. When stage dance culture and dance music divide opinions strongly for and against.

However, there are hundreds of thousands of fans of stage dance culture in Finland, so in that sense it is a perfect topic for a podcast.

Jonas Hepolan The podcast he hosted started at the beginning of August, and a new episode comes out every Tuesday.

At the end of the summer, the hottest topic in dance circles has been the takeover of the dance floors by the so-called sports dancers, which must have happened years ago.

Former tango king and also rehabilitated as a radio host Marko Maunuksela put the cat on the table by announcing that dance musicians are completely tired of humiliating dancers who have taken too many dance classes and are always just as dissatisfied.

Maunuksela says in the podcast that the orchestra doesn’t seem to have any importance in contemporary dances. Its function is only to implement certain styles and tempos.

“Wouldn’t it make more sense to play those songs from records? Then they will come exactly as the dancers have learned them in their courses.”

“ You could also have fun at the dances.

Maunuksela hopes that you can have fun at the dances, as it used to be in the old days.

Listening to the stage dance podcast is made difficult by the varying technical level of the remote interviews. Fortunately, the host Lepola stays in the studio.

Stage dance podcast. Spotify.

Anssi Kela talks about the traditional singer-songwriter’s way of making music in the podcast.

Making songs deeper than the surface

Also in Finland several podcasts have been made where songwriters talk about the genesis of their songs or albums. Generally, these podcasts are empty in the sense that you don’t hear music at all. The reason for missing music is usually copyright issues.

Saku Mariston Guest in the studio -podcast is a delightful exception in the sense that in it the music creators play demos or snippets of ideas that they have saved on their phones, with the help of which the song creation process opens up in a completely different way than just at the level of speech.

It’s a real treat Anssi Kelan visit where he tells Lynx– the story of his hit.

Kela is very open about its way of using references. The song can start from a song by one of Kela’s admired songwriters or even from an old song of his own. This is how many songwriters work on their songs, but few admit it or at least agree to name these references. But in making music, all means are allowed, the end result is what matters.

Not all artists want to open up the mystery of the creative process anyway, and openness doesn’t always pay off. In the worst case, too much chatter makes the end result banal.

Coil tells about the traditional singer-songwriter’s way of making music, but the Ruusut group opens up a completely different approach. The four do everything together, which also requires the ability to tolerate compromises when no one has the power of the last word.

Saku Maristo has pretty much cut his own voice out of the podcast. The solution works well. The songwriters seem to be speaking intimately, just to me.

Guest in the studio. Listenable in various podcast services.

Artificial intelligence is rampant everywhere

About artificial intelligence has been discussed a lot lately for a reason. Nina Rinne and Ilkka Hynninen deepen the conversation Work, emotions, artificial intelligence with his podcast called

Ilkka Hynnien and Nina Rinnee’s podcast deepens the discussion about artificial intelligence.

With the publication of ChatGPT, it was discovered that artificial intelligence can already do many tasks that are used to be considered creative work. The teacher can prepare his teaching materials with the help of artificial intelligence and the students can answer the tasks given by the teacher as well with the help of artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence is also capable of writing magazine stories and film scripts, so employees in creative fields are especially worried.

Of course, artificial intelligence has not learned to produce believable language on its own, but it has been taught different types of text, such as thousands of movie and TV series scripts. At the time of this writing, a writers’ and actors’ strike is underway in Hollywood, with one major point of contention being the use of artificial intelligence and the limitations and compensations associated with it.

Hynninen points out that in the hands of criminals, artificial intelligence already has unpredictable destructive power. Regulation would therefore be urgent, but at the moment we are at a loss as to how it should be implemented.

Rinne, on the other hand, has a positive and enthusiastic attitude towards artificial intelligence, which brings the necessary tension between the pair of presenters.

Work, emotions, artificial intelligence. Soup.

Computer science professor Teemu Roos talks about artificial intelligence in the series.

Mini-lectures on anything

Mightily This is also true is a confusing entity right down to its name. Anu Heikkinen and Eve Mantu have directed this series of mini-lectures, in which experts from different fields present very concisely a subject they know.

The presentations were the basic program of Yleisradio almost a hundred years ago, when radio broadcasts in Finland started. Usually, a professor in a certain field spoke long and passionately about his specialty. The show-like presentation has held its ground especially in Yle’s music programs until these days.

Part This is also true -podcast episodes have very wide-ranging presentations, such as a lecture in which a professor of computer science Teemu Roos speaks admirably clearly about artificial intelligence. However, some of the episodes are completely empty self-help nonsense, which the world is full of anyway.

The ultimate idea of ​​this series is hard to grasp, partly because of the varying levels of episodes.

And then that series name. Don’t Yle’s affairs programs aim to be true anyway?

This is also true. Yle Areena.