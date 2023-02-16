GS Paris Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 11:34



Louis Vuitton has announced the signing of Pharrell Williams as creative director of the menswear line, tapping a popular figure in the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the death of designer Virgil Abloh more than a year ago. . The praised dressmaker, also known for founding the Off-White brand, died at the age of 41 from cancer.

Williams had already collaborated with the French luxury firm in 2004 and 2008, so the president and CEO of Louis Vuitton, Pietro Beccari, has welcomed Pharrell back home. “His creative vision of him beyond fashion – added Beccari – will undoubtedly take Louis Vuitton into a new and very exciting chapter.”

On the surprising choice, Beccari has delved into that «Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, passing through fashion, becoming a world cultural icon for the last twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries in the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a cultural maison, reinforcing its values ​​of innovation, pioneering spirit and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The first collection of the American artist for Louis Vuitton will be presented next June, during the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

Williams rose to fame in the music world as a producer and singer with hits like “Happy” and “Blurred Lines.” He has won thirteen Grammy Awards and was a judge on the talent show ‘The Voice’.