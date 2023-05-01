While the Tuneros tied without goals and this earned them to occupy the 12th position in the competition.

La Franja thrashed Tijuana 5-2 and with the defeat of the Pumas, they managed to sneak into the Clausura playoffs at the last minute.

For their part, the red-and-blacks want to make use of their lethal attack with men like Quiñones and Furch, who want to make use of their developed scoring nose and be forceful.