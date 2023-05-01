The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 Tournament ended and with it the play-off matches in Liga MX were defined.
The 8 clubs that will dispute the ticket to a single match are Pachuca, Lion, tigers, Blue Cross, Atlas, Puebla and Atlético San Luis.
Each of these squads will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to get their pass to the Big Fiesta of Aztec football.
One of the most attractive games of the reclassification is between Tuzos del Pachuca and Santos Laguna. The current champion wishes to defend his most recent title at any cost, and for this he will seek to account for the Warriors who managed to sneak in when Querétaro was eliminated due to percentage issues.
The second playoff match is León vs. Atlético San Luis. The emeralds had no impediment and defeated the Tigres by a landslide with a score of
While the Tuneros tied without goals and this earned them to occupy the 12th position in the competition.
The Tigres team closed the regular phase of the tournament with a 3-0 win at the hands of León. The cats will now face Puebla in a game where they are the wide favorites.
La Franja thrashed Tijuana 5-2 and with the defeat of the Pumas, they managed to sneak into the Clausura playoffs at the last minute.
Another of the parties that is expected to be more even is Cruz Azul and Atlas. The cement growers went from less to more and the arrival of ‘Tuca’ helped them get into the playoffs and be one of the candidates to advance to the league.
For their part, the red-and-blacks want to make use of their lethal attack with men like Quiñones and Furch, who want to make use of their developed scoring nose and be forceful.
