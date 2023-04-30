He Day of the boy and the girl a celebration which is carried out in various countries around the world such as: Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, among others, with the aim of recognizing the importance of children as well as the rights that as a society they have minors.

In Mexico, the Boys and Girls Day It has been celebrated on April 30 since 1924, in honor of the inauguration of the National Children’s Theater, which took place on that same day and year, for which reason Children’s Day became a deeply rooted tradition in the country.

The importance of celebrate this day is to celebrate with various activities and events for children, such as games, contests, gifts and shows, being a child’s right which must be reflected as it is a stage of expression, freedom and security for them.

The main objective of this celebration is to promote the well-being and happiness of children, as well as to promote the protection of their rights and equal opportunities for all of them, regardless of their social, cultural or economic background.

When is “Children’s Day” celebrated in other countries?

The Day of the Boy and the Girl, is a international celebration which takes place on different dates depending on the country:

Mexico: April 30

Argentina: 2nd Sunday of August

Chile: August 9

Colombia: Last Saturday of April

Peru: July 20

Spain: April 15

United States: Last Sunday in July

Brazil: October 12

Although other countries do not have an established date, they do celebrate it every year with different free activities so that the child population can exercise the right to play and above all that society remembers how important this activity is for the girls and boys.