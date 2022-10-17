More than 1.3 million people were left homeless by the floods. The effects of climate change are being felt particularly drastically in sub-Saharan Africa.

Bhe worst floods in a decade have killed more than 600 people in Nigeria since June. The death toll rose to 603 by Sunday, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs said on Twitter. More than 1.3 million people were made homeless by the floods.

According to the government, more than 82,000 homes and 110,000 hectares of farmland were completely destroyed. In 2012, floods killed 363 people. More than 2.1 million others were displaced from their homes by the floods at the time. The effects of climate change are being felt particularly drastically in sub-Saharan Africa.