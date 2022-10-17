The buffalo bills and the Kansas Chiefs were measured at the Arrowhead Stadium, providing a real match in the afternoon session of the National Football League (NFL) in week 6, with a 24-20 win for the Bills.

Josh Allen he was brilliant again, going 27-for-40 on completions, throwing for 329 yards, with 3 touchdown passes, adding 32 rushing yards, no interceptions, and a 117.6 passer rating.

Allen’s 3 touchdown passes were one to Stefon Diggs, another to Gabe Davis, and the last one to tight end Dawson Knox for the game-winning lead. Diggs dazzled with 148 receiving yards.

Buffalo in this way reached 3 wins in a row, and are solo leaders of the Eastern Division of the American Conference, with a record of 5 wins and one loss.

Chiefs fall short

Patrick Mahomes was unable to use his magic to the fullest thanks to the Bills’ excellent defense, throwing for 338 yards, completing 25 of 40 passes, with 2 for touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and being sacked 3 times.

Two of his receivers had over 100 receiving yards, with JuJu Smith.Schuster leading with 113 and a touchdown, while Travis Kelcetight end, could not score in this game, although he had 108 yards.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs lost for the second time this year. Photo: AFP

The Kansas City Chiefs have a record of 4 wins and 2 losses, still leading the Western Division of the American Conference. For week 7 they will face the San Francisco 49ers, while the Bills will do the same but until week 8 against the Green Bay Packers (they rest week 7).