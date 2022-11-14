With regard to the fact that on November 15 the 1st Report of the Government of the State of Sinaloa and that one of the goals is to generate at least 90,000 new jobs And in an optimistic scenario 120,000 jobs in the six-year term, I share with you, how are we doing in this matter? but yes, with official data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), not with “the other data”.

The jobs, according to him world Bankare the cornerstone of development and route to overcome poverty and guarantee a better quality of life.

As François Marie Arouet, better known as “Voltaire”, used to say, work keeps us away from three great evils: poverty, boredom and vices.

In that sense, last week, the IMSS announced that there were 21.6 million formal jobs in the country, as of October 2022, that means that in the last 12 months 849,739 formal jobs were created, a growth of 4.1%, this is the highest number of new jobs from the month of June.

Of this total, 5 states generated 49% of all new jobs in the country the first place, Mexico City with 115,427 new jobs, followed by Jalisco with 92,706 new jobs, New Lion 79,983 jobs, Mexico state 79,741 jobs and Quintana Roo with 48,394 new jobs.

On the contrary, the 3 states that are in the basement in the generation of jobs are Zacatecas, which lost 415 formal jobs, Morelos, which only generated 2,646 jobs, and Sinaloa, which is located in the unfortunate 30th place in the national ranking with only 4,578 new jobs. in the last 12 months, a growth of 0.8% of its workforce.

As I mentioned at the beginning, the Governor’s goal was to create at least 90,000 new jobs in the six-year term and in an ideal scenario create 120,000 new jobs. If we are considered and take the minimum goal of the State Plan and divide it into the 6 years of government, then, in the first year of government, at least 15,000 new jobs should have been created (90,000 new jobs / 6 years), this it means that they lacked 10,422 new jobs to reach the annual goal and therefore, it is a failed goal and the head of the area is equally failed.

And, how are we doing in salaries?

According to IMSS data, at the national level, the average salary of workers is $480 per day and the 3 states with the best salaries are Mexico City with $611 per day, followed by Campeche $539 and Nuevo León, where the average of its workers they earn $525 daily.

And Sinaloa? our state is located in the last dishonorable national place, with an average salary of $359 per day registered with Social Security, this means that Sinaloa workers are the lowest paid in the entire country.

It should be noted that, here in Sinaloa, Badiraguato workers have the highest salaries in the state with $506 per day, followed by Choix $421, Rosario $401, Culiacán $383 and Mazatlán with $373 per day. In the last state place is Elota with $251.

I hope that someone will forward this data to the State Secretary of the Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel, to see if he does something to correct this serious problem, which, although not new, has been his responsibility since he took office.

Therefore, I ask you dear reader:

Are you satisfied with the salary you receive?

Do you earn more or less than the average in Sinaloa of $359 per day?

