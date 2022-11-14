León, Guanajuato.- In the state of Guanajuato, the economy is growing and the market is diverse, as well as the industry and the production of various articles, goods and servicesranging from the primary sector with agriculture to the tertiary sector, with tourism, but here we give you more details about what that I know produces in Guanajuato.

In the last decades Guanajuato has gone from being a state of vocation agricultural that became known as the granary of Mexico to an investment economy for the industry and the technologymainly from the industry automotive and auto parts, but not limited to that.

The production of the state can be divided into traditional sectors, and here we can remember that in the municipality of Celaya milk sweets are produced, mainly the cajetawhich recently received its award from geographical designation.

A little further south is the municipality of Acámbarofamous for the production of the so-called big loaf de Acámbaro, a local recipe with a particular flavor and variety. in the same direction is found Moroleona small municipality with a vocation for textile productionthousands of people from several states come to this municipality to stock up on clothing either for personal use or for business.

Near Celaya the municipality of Comfortfamous for the handicrafts utilitarian of lose that its inhabitants make, such as molcajetes, metates and other very high quality utensils, also many of them certified by the Brand Guanajuatowhich supports the State Goverment.

In municipality of Salamanca It should be mentioned that one of the six refineries in the country is located, the Refinery Engineer Antonio M. Lovewhere various petroleum derivatives are processed and in its surroundings, several companies operate for the production of agrochemicals and precursors for other processes.

The southwestern part of the state is rich in fertile land and water, which is why it has historically been dedicated to grain cultivationmunicipalities like Valley from Santiago, New town, Huanímaro, Cueramaro, abasolo, Pénjamo and even Irapuato has been large agri-food producers, currently Guanajuato is one of the main exporters of broccoli from the country. Penjamo has the only producers of Tequila with denomination of origin that is outside of Jalisco, the Tequila Corralejo.

In the west of the state is located Lion which is world famous for its production of footwear and leather goods, with export quality. It is even known that 80 percent of the footwear produced in Mexico is made in León, Guanajuato.

Worker of the Footwear Industry in León. Photo: State Government.

Very close to León, it is San Francisco del Rinconand those who know say that here you can find the best hats of the world, and from here we can go to the north of the state in the municipality of Dolores Hidalgowhere the production of ctraditional pottery It is the quintessential activity, pots, pots, tableware, and finishes are made here.

In the Guanajuato capital in addition to exercise tourthe main productive activity is the Mininga vocation that dates back to colonial times, and who today still exploits springs of silver, Prayed, copper Y lead among other minerals.

In addition to the above, there are other productive activities plus recentdriven by the attraction of foreign capital to industrialize the state, and in this list we can start with the municipalities of the so-called industrial corridora strip that crosses from the municipality of León in western Guanajuato to Celaya in the east of the state.

Puerto Interior the logistics and business center of the state. Photo: State Government.

In Lion the main activity continues to be the leather – footwear but, to this has been added the sightseeing of businesswhich year after year attracts millions of people to its convention centers and business venues to manage and make investments, some for the same municipality as the plant tire company production Michelin.

No doubt the industrial township par excellence in Guanajuato it is sliaolocated just 20 kilometers from the city of León, its at least three parks industrial and a inner harborconcentrates the largest foreign investment capital in the state, plants such as the assembly plant of General Motors and the maker of engines of volkswagenor a production plant Nivea. among many others.

On the same corridor, which is traveled following federal highway 45, is Irapuatothe second most important municipality by population and economic activity in the state, in addition to being traditionally producer of strawberries and its derivatives, is also a growing industrial municipality in which there are three parks where auto parts are mainly produced, but also companies such as danone Y Gillette They have important productive plants here.

And the last link in this chain we can locate the assembly plants of the automaker Mazda in Salamanca and of Toyota in Celayawhere also in recent years the aerospace industry began to develop, and this 2022, the first airplane completely made in Guanajuato. the Falcon IIof the company Horizontec so that the state is now counted among the aircraft producers in Mexico.