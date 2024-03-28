Last Friday it became known about the plagiarism of 66 people in Culiacanentire families, including minors, were violently taken from their homes by heavily armed hooded men.

To explain the events, one of the first hypotheses was that it was a confrontation between criminal gangs, there was even talk of a confrontation between two factions of the Pacific (or Sinaloa) Cartel: the one headed by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the run by the sons of Joaquín Guzmán Loera known as Los Chapitos.

As a corollary of these actions, this Tuesday dozens of blankets appeared in different parts of Culiacán with a message that clarifies that there is no war in Sinaloabut he says more: “This is going to happen to all the thieves of Sinaloa…Robbery, kidnapping, extortion or collection of rent is not allowed here. “You already know what the principles of the organization are.” It is signed by IAG, initials of Iván Archibaldo Guzmán.

Next to those blankets, others appeared with four photographs of subjects whom they point out as “leaders of the group in charge of house robberies in Sinaloa”, one of them ministerial agent active and another element of the General Prosecutor of the Republic.

These events—kidnappings and blankets—admit several readings, all of them disturbing. On the one hand, the victims of these robberies did not go to the authorities to demand justice but to the Cartel.

On the other hand, they show the capacity of intelligence services of Los Chapitos that allowed them to identify the assailants and even their homes and operate simultaneously in different points of Culiacan. But they also show who is in charge in the state, who has the authority to impose order and tells the community that they are the ones who take care of them and that they will not allow robberies or extortion or floor charges.

In times when the Michoacan Family and Other criminal organizations kidnap, extort and impose floor fees, Pacific Poster maintains its central objective: drug trafficking.

“We don't mess with people,” he once said. Joaquín Guzmán Loera. Perhaps that helps explain its social bases. On February 27, 2014 (five days after his arrest in Mazatlán) thousands of people marched through the streets of Culiacan and of Guamuchil to demand their freedom. On one of the blankets it read: “The town felt safe, we want it back in Culiacan”.

Two antecedents allow us to contextualize the political moment: the intervention of the Pacific Poster in the 2021 elections in support of Morena and its terrible reaction to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán. The intimidation gave results, the president surrendered the square, to date there has not been a single arrest for these events.

And in that context, the message that Governor Rubén Rocha left on the networks is striking: “Enjoy the holidays in holy peace, Sinaloa It is a quiet state…” No, governor, while Culiacan is the sanctuary of Los Chapitos, Sinaloa It is the first state in which, openly, the monopoly on violence is held by a drug trafficking cartel.

We recommend you read: