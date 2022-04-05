Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Before the arrival of the vacation period of the Holy Weekthe Ministry of Tourism in Sinaloa estimates an influx of 2.5 million tourists, as well as an economic spill of 1,640 million pesos.

Maria del Rosario Torres Noriega, Secretary of Tourism mentioned that this is what is expected for the state in its 22 beaches, magical towns and stately towns of Sinaloa.

Also, the head of the unit, announced that hotel occupancy in general is estimated at 85 percent so far, since there are people who are suddenly canceling, but at the same time they are reserving, so it is expected that In the next few days the occupancy will increase.

Torres Noriega said that they are in constant coordination with the secretary of health, since they do not yet have the precise guidelines, as well as information on the capacity in the matter of lodging and health measures for the influx of tourists.

Read more: Declares Congress of Sinaloa incorporated into the Constitution, reform of the right to life

Likewise, the secretariat pointed out that it is not the time to lower our guard in terms of protection against COVID, for which it advanced that the sanitary filters and the sanitary protocols that are already known will be considered, since it is not the time to go back in question. to seek to increase the economic flow and tourism in the state of Sinaloa.