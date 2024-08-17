Sinaloa, Mexico.– The Plenary Session of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa unanimously approved the resignation of Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada from the position of Attorney General of the State and declared the position vacant.

In an Extraordinary Session, this Saturday the Plan read the Agreement of the Political Coordination Board, chaired by Deputy Feliciano Castro Meléndrez, in which the resignation of Quiñónez Estrada is approved.

“The voluntary resignation of Mtra. Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada is hereby approved, in accordance with the request submitted to this Congress of the State of Sinaloa, with the understanding that this Legislative Branch, in accordance with the exclusive constitutional powers, is the one that appointed her as Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa; and therefore, is the institution that must accept her resignation in accordance with the teleological, systematic and broad interpretation of Article 76 Bis of the Political Constitution of Sinaloa,” the agreement says.

A second article of the document establishes that once the resignation has been accepted by the Honorable Congress of the State “it is appropriate to declare the position of Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa vacant.”

“Consequently, the General Coordination of the State Council of Public Security is instructed to notify this vacancy for the purposes of issuing the call referred to in Article 76 Bis. Section I of the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa,” the legislators approved.

“Likewise, it is instructed that the approved Agreement be communicated to the head of the Executive Branch for all legal and administrative purposes that may apply within the scope of his or her competence.”

They also ordered that the Deputy Attorney General of the Attorney General’s Office be notified for all legal and administrative purposes that may be appropriate in accordance with its Organic Law and the regulations of said law.

Congress also approved notifying the State Public Security Council of the vacancy of the State Attorney General so that it may issue the call to select the new head of the FGE.

Ten deputies did not attend the session, including the five deputies who make up the PAS Parliamentary Group, one from Morena, one from the PRI and one from the Plural Group, local sources noted separately.

Sara Bruna Quiñónez resigned yesterday as the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office after the FGR revealed irregularities in the case opened for the murder of Héctor Melesio Cuén, who was killed the same day that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was taken to the United States.

The governor of Sinaloa, the Morena member Rubén Rocha, emphasized that this decision was based on the observations of the FGR, which on Thursday exposed a series of contradictions in the expert reports carried out on the corpse of the former state rector.

“El Mayo” spread in a letter a week ago that Cuén was murdered on the same ranch in Culiacán where the drug lord was kidnapped by Joaquín Guzmán López, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and not at a gas station as the state prosecutor’s office claimed, a version that the FGR questioned.

Zambada also said he was going to meet with Rocha at the ranch, which the governor has denied, saying he left for California with his family on July 25.