AC Milan transfer market on Buongiorno del Torino

Alessandro Buongiorno has heated up the transfer market rumors in the last few hours due to AC Milan's interest (Juventus also likes it, but not in the January projection) after he had been close to Atalanta in the summer (but he chose to stay at Turin): the Italian defender born in 1999 (among other things also 3 goals and an assist in the sixteen Serie A games this season), is not the only Granata jewel to have on him the eyes of the big names. The 22-year-old midfielder Samuele Ricci is also liked by top Italian clubs (always Milan first), as well as Vlasic and Bellanova.



Transfer market, Milan-Good morning? Urbano Cairo's response

Returning to Buongiorno, the Rossoneri could put a name that Toro would like on the table: striker Lorenzo Colombo (on loan to Monza, who dreams of Moise Kean from Juventus). But Tuttosport has no doubts: “Cairo's order: from Buongiorno to Ricci, all the big names remain for EuroToro”.

Therefore qualification in the cups is a mission and no one is moving in the January transfer window. “We spoke to Buongiorno. He expressed his thoughts to me. I told him: “Alessandro, I have no commitments, you are very important to me. Stay with us and I am very happy”. He has a contract until 2027“Urbano Cairo said on the sidelines of Tuesday's Lega Serie A meeting.

