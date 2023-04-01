Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The president of the Confederation of Aquaculture Associations of the State of Sinaloa (COADES)Carlos Espinoza pointed out that The sector is going through a problem that has to do with the massive legal importation from Central America and also a “pure” contraband of Ecuadorian shrimp, which is causing them to be left out of the domestic market.

He explained that how Sinaloan shrimp producers are being displaced due to both legal and illegal imports, since they are arriving in the country with prices below production costs.

“The little that we are obliged to move we are doing it at low costs and they are marginal sales, most of the 2022 production that ends the cycle at the end of November at the beginning of December is in our warehouses and without being able to move it, but it has basically in a bankruptcy situation”, he reproached.

Carlos Espinoza assured that With this problem, producers find themselves in a bankruptcy situation.Firstly, due to the loss of 16,000 direct employees in the aquaculture area and indirectly around 32,000 jobs.

“This situation seriously affects both the high seas and coastal fishing, coastal fishing is also seriously affected by the fall in prices in this national market due to these imports, because it also makes it unprofitable for them. go fishing”.

He added that another negative consequence of these imports and that It is a latent threat of very high risk are the diseases caused by shrimp, since he recalled that on three occasions the country has collapsed with the arrival of the preceding taura syndrome in Ecuadorthe white spot from Asia

“This disease left our industry on the ground and it took us years to get up, in 2001-2003 the stain disease entered, a disease that devastated us and another disease also arrived from Asia that was early mortality that caused us millions in losses and that production fell to more than half of what we had”, explained the aquaculture producer.