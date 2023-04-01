And while the weather was sunny spring, this polar wave that strikes the Kurdistan region comes to drop the temperatures there to the threshold of zero and below at night in some areas, which will continue until Sunday, according to the Meteorology Authority in the region, while the Iraqi Meteorological Authority expected the dust storm to begin to recede in some Western and central regions of the country on Saturday.

Weather paradoxes

But what is remarkable is the snowfall at this time of the year, which is usually in the months of January and February, as it was not limited to the highlands and mountainous areas only, but the white visitor came to the centers of major cities such as Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah..

This is behind the coincidence of the two snow storms in the north and the dust storms in the west, wide and scarce comments in social networks and platforms, that the country receives at the same time white visitors (a metaphor for snow) and yellow (a metaphor for dust)..

While commentators were surprised at the snowfall in the off-season in early April, and the speedy start of the season of dust storms, which are usually active during the months of May and June, as happened last year..

What is happening?

Dr. Ramadan Hamza, a professor at the University of Dohuk and an Iraqi climatic and water expert, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

* Snow falls in the last third of March and the beginning of April in our region, although it may seem strange for a while, but it is a climatic condition that may occur every few years, and statistics indicate that during the past fifty years such cases of snowfall occurred in the spring during 18 years scattered.

* This polar wave that hits Iraq, which is accompanied by very cold winds coming from the Black Sea and the Balkans, results in this heavy fall of hail and snow in many regions of Iraqi Kurdistan, especially in Dohuk Governorate..

* It is undoubtedly a form of climatic extremism that is sweeping the region and the world, and changing the patterns of weather and natural phenomena, but it is not an entirely new phenomenon..

* As for the increase in dust storms, it is also a result of the exacerbation of the climate change phenomenon that afflicts Iraq as one of the countries most affected by it, as desertification and drought increase, and water reserves, including groundwater, decrease, and green spaces recede, which results in the escalation of the suffocating dust storms.