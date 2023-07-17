The renowned singer-songwriter alexander garciabest known in the Regional Mexican as Ghost, continues to please his thousands of fans with his good music. throw your new EP “Without limits”, made up of five songs. This new record production was recorded at EastWest studios in Los Angeles, California, United States, where the interpreter was accompanied by two requintos and a tuba.

One of the prominent themes in the “Limitless” EP is “Hold on heart”, a song that combines the strength of the Regional Mexican, with the passion and emotion characteristic of El Fantasma. In addition, the EP includes the interpretation of “Lining up bastards”theme full of energy and authenticity.

Another surprise that presents Ghost on this EP, it’s the sierreña version of his hit song “Enseñanza de los viejos”a duet with the singer-songwriter and music producer Pepe Aguilar. With a unique and captivating approach, Alexander García shows us his ability to reinvent songs and offer new musical experiences.

In addition to the release of his new EP, El Fantasma is currently on tour of Mexico and the United States, taking his music to different cities and conquering his audience with his incredible talent on stage. Some of her upcoming performances include the Peacock Theater in the City of Los Angeles and the Allstate Arena in Chicago, two events that promise to be unforgettable for lovers of Regional Mexican music.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, in the city of Acámbaro, in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, 12,000 fans were delighted with the successful presentation of Ghost. The singer-songwriter, famous for his deep lyrics and charisma on stagewas accompanied by his colleague Alemi Bustos and both artists made all the attendees vibrate with their great show.

