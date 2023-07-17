This Sunday was the official presentation of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium. The day was rainy and everything seemed to indicate that the welcoming ceremony for the Argentine would not take place, due to the electrical storm that fell hours before it began.
Finally, the rain let up, and the ceremony began. The first to leave was former soccer player David Beckham, who thanked everyone present at the great event for presenting one of the best players of all time.
The club president said: ‘Welcome to the family’, taking the load of applause and shouts from the public. When Messi was expected to take the field, the one who appeared was the Spaniard Sergio Busquetswho is also one of the ‘bomb’ signings for the Miami club.
Minutes later, finally, it was the turn of Lionel Messiwho came out smiling and the fireworks did not wait.
“I want to thank all the people of Miami for this love that they have shown me since I arrived. I am very excited to be here. They make me feel at home. For us it was spectacular from the moment we arrived. I really want to start training and competing. I want to win and help the club to continue growing”, commented the ‘Flea’.
For now, it is expected that it will be next Friday, July 21, when the Argentine star will debut, in the match against Cruz Azul corresponding to the Leagues Cup. Without a doubt, a game that will steal cameras all over the world.
