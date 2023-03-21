Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi get married. They tell the Corriere about the imminent marriage. “We had set the dates three times. The first, Covid broke out. The second, there was the new wave. Last year the war. Now we have defined our own date, which is significant for us, and we will communicate it only shortly after”.

Galeotto was Terzi’s famous book: he gave it to her with a dedication at a dinner with friends in October five years ago, the next day she sent him a message on her cell phone (which she had asked a friend) saying that she had started read it and found it intense (it wasn’t true, but this he confessed to him later). Terzi replied: “You are a treasure”. And she: “Well. Depends”.

On the witnesses, for Giovanni it will be my best friend Marco Di Terlizzi, who founded the foundation Children with heart disease in the world with Professor Alessandro Frigiola “. Simona: “I’m talking about it with Paola (Perego, ed). She is strong in her 25-year relationship with Lucio (Presta, ed) and she can give me some advice ”.

The two say they saved each other. As Giovanni explains: “A month before meeting Simona, my first wife, Lodovico’s mother, died. I was coming from gigantic failures. Being a teetotaler, I drained a bottle of wine. I felt bad and said: I hope I don’t wake up. She arrived shortly after.”

Simona says: “I had finally freed myself from a relationship, I was single again and the rubble remained. That’s when he arrived.”