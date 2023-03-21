Milan Stock Exchange: up sharply with the banks, Ftse Mib +2.53%

The Milan Stock Exchange closed the second weekly session sharply higher with the Ftse Mib at +2.53% and 26,554 points. The market seems to have metabolized the recent turmoil that culminated in the bailout of Cretit Suisse. The safety measures taken by the Swiss bank have partially allayed fears about the risk of contagion in the sector, even if the measures decided by the Swiss authorities, which favor the bank’s shareholders to the detriment of bondholders, leave a number of perplexities. Now the focus is entirely on the Fed meeting with the hope that it will adopt less ‘hawkish’ tones and more ‘dove’ ones.

Piazza Affari raced for the whole day leading the patrol of the other European stock exchanges by focusing on the securities of the banks: Intesa rose by 3.52%, Unicredit by 6.96%, Bpm +2.51%, Bper +4.89%. Strong purchases also for other financials with Generali at +3.24%, Fineco +5.41% and asset management securities (Mediolanum +3.53%). Among the main energy companies, Enel gained 1.71%, Eni in evidence with a +2.11%, while Saipem achieved progress of 7.57%. Finally, Tim, up by 0.69%.

Ubs earns 8 billion on the stock exchange with Credit Suisse

Ubs flies to the Zurich stock exchange, with investors convinced that the Swiss institution has done a great deal in taking over Credit Suisse for three billion francs, after the cancellation of 16.3 billion high-risk bonds and the obtaining of guarantees for 9 billion on any losses that may emerge from the balance sheet of the ‘cousins’. The stock jumped today by 12.1% to 19.425 francs: in two sessions the capitalization increased by around 8 billion francs to 68.5 billion.

EU stocks up after yesterday’s Wall Street gains: the point

After the thumps of these days, the European stock exchanges they open higher, reassured by the words used by political and monetary authorities on the banking crisis. Milan wears the pink jersey and rises by 1.12%. Frankfurt advances 0.90%, Paris by 1.01% and London by 0.54%. However, market concerns remain about the risk of shocks to smaller US banks and the potential spillovers to bond markets after the losses imposed on junior bondholders of the Credit Suisse.

Attention also shifts to the management of the Fed, which opens today and will conclude tomorrow with the announcement of the decision on rates and the press conference by chairman Jerome Powell. On the macro front, however, the most important data is the Zew confidence index in Germany in March, expected to slow down to 17.1 points from 28.1 in February.

In particular, on the Milanese list it therefore stands out for financials, with Intesa +1.6%, Unicredit +2.5%, Bpm +1.5%, Bper +2.4%; earnings also for Generali (+1.6%), Fineco (+2.8%), Azimut (+2.2%), Poste (+2.1%) Sale Stellantis (+1.6%) after the data on car registrations in Europe in February. More increases for Pirelli, Nexi, Moncler. In the main basket down Erg and Inwit, Saipem breaks with a +5.2%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

