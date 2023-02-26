Yesterday Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid were going to face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 23 of LaLiga in a new Madrid derby. The match would end with a draw at one after the young Álvaro Rodríguez put the tables on the scoreboard in the 85th minute of the game. These types of matches are always accompanied by controversies and yesterday’s was not going to be an exception. The controversy was marked by the expulsion of Ángel Correa in the second half and with zero to zero on the scoreboard. This action in which Gil Manzano sent off the Argentine has created the reaction of several members of Atlético de Madrid after going through the microphones.
Such was the indignation that from the club’s official Twitter account, Oblak, Savic or Diego Simeone publicly showed their discomfort with the referee’s decision in the match. The great controversy of the match would occur around the 64th minute of the match when Gil Manzano sent off Correa for an elbow that was not for a red card but that was so decreed by the referee of the match
This was what Simeone said after the end of the game for the DAZN microphones: “We understand it, it repeats itself, it is becoming normal and it would be good if we could all compete in the same way.” He also had words towards the VAR: “I think that the VAR exposes errors much more, yesterday we saw it in Elche too. Complicated situations, an expulsion of the Elche boy who ends up being expelled, the play prior to the goal of the last penalty is preceded of a support and not a blow to the Betis player… Every time we come here it is not our turn in favor”
The Atlético de Madrid Twitter account also spoke about the controversy, posting a tweet after the game: “Nothing new at the Bernabéu.”
