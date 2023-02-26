The Municipality of Trofarello, south of Turin, refuses to recognize twin girls born abroad with heterologous fertilization as daughters of both mothers, and not only of the woman who bore them.

“There is a legal vulnerability, but this bureaucratic closure does not mean closure of thought”, explains the mayor Stefano Napoletano. The councilor for social policies Emilia Tiso adds: “We celebrated the union of these women because this is permitted by law but we cannot register their girls as daughters of both because this is not permitted”.

The hope of the administration is that a law will soon arrive that allows it, “but at the moment we cannot act differently”.

However, the couple insists on seeking legal recognition from the family, and has taken legal action with the support of the Luca Coscioni Association. A battle, that of the two women, which had taken a turning point when Chiara Appendino, as mayor of Turin, had ordered that the civil status offices register children born from surrogate motherhood and heterologous fertilization as children of same-parent couples.

Stefano Lo Russo, his successor, was forced to back down after a warning letter from the prefecture, generating new cases of unrecognized parents.

The first hearing for the Trofarello couple is scheduled for January 23 before Judge Isabella Messina, the municipal administration has appeared in court.