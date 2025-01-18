Liberalism, understood as a political current that advocates the defense of individual freedoms, open markets and the limitation of state power, has had different interpretations and applications in different contexts. Three prominent public figures who, in various ways, have been associated with this neoliberal approach are Donald Trump, Javier Milei and Elon Musk.

Although they come from different fields, traditional politics, academic liberalism, and technological entrepreneurship, these three characters share certain points of convergence, while their differences reflect the multiple dimensions of liberalism today.

Donald Trump, president of the United States between 2017 and 2021, is known for having pursued a political agenda that, although often described as populist, incorporated elements of economic liberalism. His administration promoted business deregulation, tax reductions and a discourse aimed at promoting the free market, particularly in strategic sectors such as energy. Through significant tax cuts for corporations and high-income individuals, Trump sought to stimulate private investment and economic growth.

However, Trump’s liberalism differed from classical liberalism in its application. While he advocated for economic freedom, he took a protectionist stance on international trade, imposing tariffs on China and renegotiating trade agreements such as Nafta. This combination of internal economic liberalism and external protectionism evidenced a reinterpretation of liberalism adapted to the needs of an “America First” agenda. Although he did not fully align himself with the purist ideas of the free market, Trump managed to capture the support of sectors that saw in his economic policy an opportunity to revitalize American industry.

On the other hand, the figure of Elon Musk appears, businessman and visionary, Donald Trump’s stiletto. It embodies a pragmatic version of liberalism that operates from the private sphere. Musk has promoted disruptive innovation as a tool to solve global problems from the clean energy transition to space exploration and freedom of expression on digital platforms. Although he is not a politician, his influence transcends business, making him a relevant actor in debates about regulation, freedom and progress.

Musk has advocated reducing government intervention in the economy, questioning regulations that he says limit innovation and competitiveness. However, it has not been immune to the use of state subsidies and support to develop technology such as electric vehicles. This apparent contradiction reflects the complexity of applying liberal principles in sectors where the initial investment is high and the return can take decades.

In the area of ​​freedom of expression, after acquiring Twitter, it implemented changes aimed at reducing censorship and promoting a freer exchange of ideas. However, their decisions have been subject to criticism, pointing out that the private management of these platforms can lead to biases, exclusions and influence the political life of other countries or continents.

On the other hand, Javier Milei, an Argentine economist and current president of Argentina since 2023, appears on the international scene. He represents one of the purest expressions of liberalism in contemporary politics. Milei openly defends classical liberalism, with emphasis on the drastic reduction in the size of the State, the elimination of distortive taxes and the privatization of public companies. His message has deeply penetrated an Argentine society worn down by decades of inflation, high levels of public spending and recurring economic crises.

Milei’s proposal includes the dollarization of the economy as a way to combat inflation and end uncontrolled monetary issuance. His incendiary style has earned him both fervent followers and staunch detractors, and consolidated him as a polarizing figure on the global political scene.

The liberal policies of Donald Trump and Javier Milei will have an indirect influence in Spain with regard to private property rights, especially in debates about the role of the State in the economy, taxation and market regulation policies. Although the decisions of both leaders do not directly affect the Spanish legal framework, their speeches and political models can serve as inspiration for economic and social political movements in Spain, in addition to influencing public debate and the direction of some policies.

Both Donald Trump and Javier Milei defend the right to private property as a fundamental pillar of their liberal policies. For both, private property is not only a natural right but also an essential engine for economic growth and individual freedom. This discourse could strengthen political and social movements in Spain that advocate for the reduction of state intervention in the economy and for greater protection of the right of citizens to freely dispose of their assets.

In our country there is not the slightest doubt that the institution that plays a predominant role in respecting the right to private property is the property registry, an institution of special importance both in Spain and within the framework of the European Union and will continue to support the financing of home purchases by Spanish citizens.

Notice to sailors, Donald Trump will be remembered not for the measures he adopted in the period 2017-2021 but for all the changes that will occur worldwide in the period 2025-2029.