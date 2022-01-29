Diego Pablo Simeon, coach of Atlético, shares some reflections on how his life and point of view has changed in these ten years that he has been on the rojiblanco bench, as a result of the series that Prime Video has launched about his career and his most personal side.

What has changed about Cholo in these ten years?

I don’t change, I think I have a very similar way of life. Now with two more daughters, but with the same enthusiasm and passion for work, which is football.

What would you say as a coach to the Cholo player?

First of all, he would not play with me as a coach. The footballer that I had to be, I always liked the determination and enthusiasm with which he faced training sessions, games and moments of not playing and being a substitute and intervening in the team to help win. That was always my best part as a footballer.

Has the figure of the footballer changed a lot?

Comparisons are always hateful. Nothing was the same in the past. Obviously it has evolved and has changed the way of thinking and acting of today’s player. But it has changed in football, as it has changed in medicine, in the legal profession… At all work levels.

How does the experience of running a locker room change you as a person?

I always say that bodies speak. A player comes to me and I already know what happens to him, if he is happy, if he is angry, if he wants you to talk to him, if not. That did make me see all this tour.